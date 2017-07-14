We first expected the LG V30 to be announced at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. Press invites were already sent, showing off a mysterious phone with a ‘V’ on the scren. We’re also expecting this device to have a dual rear cam, glass back, and wireless charging. The phone was rendered in images and video so we have an idea how it might look.

Rumor has it the phone may not have a secondary display which is weird because the V series is known for such. The device that is said to run on a Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM is definitely coming to Europe. This is according to smartphone Faryaab Sheikh who tweeted the good news. He said he “just received confirmation that LG is definitely bringing the V30 to Europe”.

It’s also official now: the LG V30 will be announced at the IFA 2017 and will have an OLED screen instead of LCD like in the previous two models.

The LG V10 and V20 didn’t reach Europe in the past couple of years so this one is really good news for consumers in this particular market. We know more details will be leaked before the official LG Unveiling Event on August 31. Here are the specs we know so far: 6-inch screen, FullVision Display, rear fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, and a dual camera setup.

