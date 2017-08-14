With the impending arrival of the V30, LG is expected to also roll out the new UX 6.0+. We saw its features and capabilities way back in March but the user interface is about to get an update. It’s now more advanced to optimize the new OLED screen. The LG V30 will feature the same 18:9 FullVision display coupled with a dual lens camera so we know the phone will be a powerful device.

The updated UX deliver s more capabilities and special features for Graphy and an updated Second Screen. For the mobile photography enthusiasts, the Graphy will be useful as it offers a number of professional features. It can be found within the Manual Mode as presets that professional photographers have already used before. The metadata presets like ISO, aperture, shutter speed, and white balance can be applied to the new photos.

You can easily take great-looking photographs with the auto, snap shot, match shot, or grid shot options which you can find under one menu only. The updated UX also includes a new Quick Video Editor for easy editing of videos while the Create Movie lets you make easy video or photo slide shows. Right inside the Gallery menu, you can also quickly make a GIF.

As with any new UX, this one brings heightened security features with the Face Recognition and Voice Recognition. To ensure phone battery isn’t quick-draining, the UX takes advantage of the Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology for the always-listening and always-on features.

Instead of a secondary screen from the original V10 and V20, LG decided to use a Floating Bar instead. We’ve been hearing this rumor and now it’s confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. The idea is this Floating Bar can be dragged off from the FullVision display when no longer needed. There is still the Always On display that you can now use to display a photo, the Music Player, or Quick Tools when off.

