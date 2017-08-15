Most of us may not care about a smartphone’s vibration motor technology but this aspect isn’t exactly performing well on most Android devices. Some are saying that vibration motors are terrible and they need to be improved at once. Such won’t be fixed with a simple OS update. Producers of the component must really work on making improvements.

On the upcoming LG V30, the other South Korean tech giant is introducing the HD TouchSense tech. Developed by Immersion, this one can be likened to the Taptic Engine Apple is using on its latest iPhones since the year 2015. The two are very similar that Apple was sued by Immersion before.

The LG V30 will take advantage of the HD TouchSense’s actuator for a better and more fine-tuned control over the motor with the standard definition haptics. This way, anyone can create a haptic effect using a design tool with GUI. This haptic sense will, for example, deliver a ‘pressing the shutter button’ feel or something like spinning a knob to adjust the settings.

The new possibilities with the technology are endless. It works well with HD-capable hardware and other advanced design tools. LG has incorporated this new tech into the V30 by simply synchronizing haptic effects to the new transitions and animation in the UI. We’ll see more of this haptic technology and HD TouchSense in the next few weeks before the August 31 launch of the LG V30.

VIA: 9TO5Google