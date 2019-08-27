Android 10 is out. Well, at least, just the name. Google has made it official that Android Q will be called Android 10. The Android team has decided to keep things simple. Instead of giving the new Android version a sweet name, they added a number. Android 10 isn’t exactly the 10th version but it follows Android 9.0. In line with the new naming convention, the tech giant also did some changes to the official Android logo. It’s really more for aesthetics changing the standard green to black.

The question of when will the Android team release Android 10 officially has been asked. It can be assumed this quarter because the Pixel 4 will be unveiled sometime in October. We’ve got word Android 10 will be ready by September 3 for the Pixel smartphones.

No information when other OEMs will get Android 10 but we’ve mentioned Nokia’s roadmap while a Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been leaked with Android 10 One UI 2.0. The latest Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and the Galaxy Note 10 will receive Android 10 beginning late December. By March 2020, most carriers would have already released the OS update to the premium flagship phones.

All Pixel devices will receive Android 10. This means even the older Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL will get the new version. Of course, we can also expect even the mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be updated. Android updates are usually provided within two years with another year for security support but the older models are also eligible for Android 10.

Those devices part of the Android Q Beta Program are also expected to get the Android 10 earlier including the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, Essential Phone PH-1, LG G8 ThinQ, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Nokia 8.1, OPPOe Reno, OnePlus 6T, Sony XPERIA XZ3, Realme 3 Pro, Vivo X27, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Xiaomi Mi 9, Techno Spark 3 Pro, Vivo Nex S, and Nex A.Some are saying the Android 10 release is already late since past versions were unveiled usually in August.

Android Q Final Beta 6 was released earlier this month. Gesture Navigation was then detailed by Android developers. The Android engineering team also hosted an AMA session focused on Android Q. Android Q Beta 5 was released and then paused. That update added swipe to pull down gestures and Pixel Themes, as well as, settings for Back Sensitivity gesture.

How Android Q captures audio was explained to us. It was also speculated Android Q could bring non-reconnecting-to-WiFi feature but through API. Some other Android Q features and updates include Screen Attention, Fast Pair with Find my accessories, Settings Routine, car crash detection, desktop mode highlight, and 5G network data in action among others.