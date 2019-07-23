It’s never gonna end. Leaks and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will only go on until the day of the Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant has been preparing for D-Day and by then, we can confirm everything we know so far. We just told you all the details we’ve gathered and we know more will be revealed. We can’t wait to see the phone in the wild and actually get our hands on one. In a couple of weeks, we’ll get to see the first-ever Galaxy Note duo.

One of our favorite leaksters, Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has shared two images featuring the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The Pro version is the Galaxy Note 10+ we know Samsung will be calling officially. The first image shows the front side of the phone with what appears to be full bezel-less screens. There are no camera holes nor notches for the selfie camera but we see a camera sensor.

The back part of the phones is also shown off in the second photo. The bigger Galaxy Note 10 variants present a triple rear camera sensor with an LED flash and two more sensors. One of which could be a ToF sensor. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 only shows three rear cameras plus an LED flash.

Samsung is believed to be rolling out the Note 10 and Note 10+ with UFS 3.0 storage, 5G support, 45W fast-charging via a separate charger, 12GB of RAM, and new Exynos/same Snapdragon processor. The phone will also boast wireless charging, headphone jack and mic-free experience, Sound on Display, quad-camera setup, 5x zoom camera module, and a keyless design, support for the new S Pen camera, and of course, the bigger and better screen. The quad-camera system is really possible as already shown off by numerous renders and leaks.