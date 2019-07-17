The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will arrive with the Note 10+ in a few weeks. It’s the first time the South Korean tech giant is launching two Galaxy Note models at once. Maybe next year there will be three since it started launching a Galaxy S trio. Much has been said about the new devices and we’ll get to confirm most of the information we know during the Unpacked event or maybe even before. What we know is that the European and US variants of the smartphones will be very different mainly in processing. The EU variant will run on Exynos while the US version will make use of Snapdragon.

Specifically, the Galaxy S10 series to be released in Europe will run on the Samsung Exynos 9825 Octa-core chipset. The US model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. This could mean the Exynos Note 10 may be more powerful because the SoC is newer.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC remains at SD 855. Samsung isn’t even using the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. We’re assuming the Galaxy S11 will finally use the SD 855+.

Qualcomm-powered smartphones are usually more powerful than the Exynos counterparts but the European variant will have the latest chipset. We’ll have to test and see the difference in performance ourselves once the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus finally debut. Expect more details we’ll be revealed about the new Note series until the official announcement happens next month.

So far, we know the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be equipped with up to 20W wireless charging, NO headphone jack or microSD card slot, Sound on Display, 25W-charging battery (Note 10 Pro), and a keyless design. We’re also looking at improved DeX compatibility, new rear camera setup with 5x zoom camera module, new S Pen camera, and a display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Samsung will also release Galaxy Note 10 5G version according to Verizon.