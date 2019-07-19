The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is about to be unveiled. In a couple of weeks, we’ll get to see and confirm all the things we’ve heard about the Note 10 and Note 10+. The Galaxy phablet series will introduce two variants. It’s a first for the Note series and so we’re looking forward to finding out how the pair will be different from each other. Different information have been surfacing online with some focus on the camera setup and battery charging speed.

Our favorite Chinese leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has shared new and important details. Our source started comparing the Galaxy Note 10 series with the Galaxy S10. He noted the changes in design, appearance upgrade, larger display and screen ratio, plus added 5G support.

From UFS2.1, the Galaxy Note 10 will use UFS3.0. From 15w, the phone can support 25w charging. Performance and camera updates may not be noticeable though. The source also mentioned that there will be 4G and 5G variants. The regular Galaxy Note 10 will only offer 4G connectivity plus 256GB onboard storage and 8GB RAM. The Plus version, earlier known as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro, will support 5G already. It will already be powered by 12GB of RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

Samsung will be unveiling the Note 10 in August 7 at the Unpacked event. By then we’ll confirm everything we know like the market release, prices, colors, NO headphone jack and microSD card slot, Sound on Display, and quad-camera setup among others. We’re looking forward to the keyless design, 5x zoom camera module, 19:9 aspect ratio, and the fast 5G internet.

Samsung may also introduce a new S Pen camera as per a patent granted. The screen will definitely be bigger and better as per Ice universe so let’s wait and see for the official announcement. We’re counting the days, friends.