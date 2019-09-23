Google seems to be all set with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch. The next-gen series is launching very soon and we already told you when and where exactly. Some camera features were found hidden in the Google Camera 7.0 app while prototype has appeared in Vietnam with the 90Hz screen being demoed. The Coral Pixel 4 was also sighted in action a few times and we’re seeing it again. We can also confirm now that the new Pixel 4 will only be available in three colors: Clearly White, Just Black, and Oh So Orange.

Obviously, the Oh So Orange version is the coral Pixel 4 we’ve been seeing the past few weeks. We’ll know for sure next month when the new Pixel duo is announced. When it comes to Pixel phone cases, they may be out in Black, Blue, Chalk, and Orange.

Much has been said about the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Both phones will have the 90Hz display as seen on an Android code. A Pixel 4 video ad teaser was leaked before. We also learned the Pixel 4 may have the Google Assistant wait for you when you’re on hold.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL may even arrive with the Pixel Watch and that’s something we’re excited to see. Specs of the phones have been detailed already including the new features, a big forehead and top bezel, a unique camera setup that may include a telephoto lens and wide-color capture support via the latest Google Camera app.

That Pixel 4 prototype unit was sighted in the wild for the first time but only after Google leaked the Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4 is said to come with a 5.7-inch screen while 4 XL will have a bigger OLED display. Early clues about the phone reveal the there will be a 12MP camera with 16MP telephoto lens, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 PROCESSOR, and 64GB/128GB onboard storage. When it comes to prices, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be €819.98 ($900) and €1126.68 ($1,237).