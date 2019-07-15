Google will launch the Pixel 4 sometime in October. That is the usual schedule of release for the Pixel flagship phone. We won’t be surprised if it arrives earlier though because there have been numerous leaks. The search giant even released its own teaser perhaps so as not to be overshadowed by the very tricky sources. After the Pixel 4 XL image renders and 360-degree video that surfaced online last week, here is a live photo of the smartphone said to be spotted in London.

The phone was sighted by a certain Luis (@_luisbrian) who sent the image to 9to5Google. It was seen while the source was on the London Underground. It’s believed to be the next-gen Pixel because of the rear camera setup.

A Pixel 4 prototype unit was sighted in the wild for the first time last month. It happened after Google “leaked” the real thing. The device was showing three cameras plus probably an LED flash.

The new Google Pixel 4 spotted in the wild appears to be covered by a phone case. The cameras are obviously placed in the upper left part of the rear side with three cameras and the flash. The protective case appears to be a silicone one and may have been designed to cover the shooters. But then again, the cutouts are still obvious.

This isn’t the first and last time we’re seeing the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. Expect more sightings in the coming weeks until Google makes the official reveal. We remember the Google Pixel 4 live images as a possible prototype, those phone case models shown off in a video, and image renders showing a unique square camera module.

We’re certain the Google Pixel 4 series is in the works as presented in an AOSP reference. Early image renders also showed dual rear and dual selfie shooters so we’re expecting a more camera-centric Pixel 4 and one with improved Dual SIM function. What do you think of the new live image?