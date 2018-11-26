The Nokia 9 has been anticipated for over a year now but all we had since last year were rumors, speculations, and leaks. We said it would feature an iris scanner and OZO spatial audio. Availability and pricing were soon uncovered while sketches popped up online. We saw those live shots and specs. The phone also hit Geekbench 3 with impressive scores and 8GB RAM. We knew then HMD meant business in bringing back the Nokia into the mobile industry.

What we thought would launch in the United States soon after hitting the FCC was then canceled. We saw some Nokia 9 images and 360-degree video renders but still nothing.

The Nokia 9 was said to replace the Nokia 8 in the US. It might not come with a headphone jack but the USB-C port will handle audio. There was hope Nokia would stick with 6GB and 8GB RAM but only with Snapdragon 835.

This Nokia 9 never arrived but soon, another series of rumor began: it would have dual selfie shooters, with Snapdragon 845, in-display fingerprint sensor, notch design, possibly five lenses, and seven rings at the rear.

Earlier this November, we mentioned the Nokia 9 will launch ahead of the original MWC 2019 schedule. And today, we spotted what appears to be a protective phone case for the Nokia 9.

There is no official announcement but listed on the product page is the UniqueMe For Nokia 9 Case. It’s the Ultra TPU Silicone Soft TPU Protective Case Cover being sold for £6.99 (about $8.98).

The phone case is designed for the Nokia 9. It is lightweight and ultra-thin but can still offer maximum protection. The case still provides quick access to all buttons, ports, and speakers. It is shockproof and scratch-resistant so you can be confident your Nokia 9 is secure.

The Nokia 9 Phone Case will be in stock this coming December 1. The Nokia 9 hasn’t officially launched yet so we’re assuming the phone will be unveiled on the same day or even before.

SOURCE: Amazon