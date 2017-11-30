There were times last year when we thought that Nokia’s 2017 flagship will be the Nokia 9. The launch of the Nokia 8 has proven us wrong, but that doesn’t mean the Nokia 9 isn’t in the pipeline and won’t arrive soon. In fact, this might be your second generation Nokia flagship in the works.

There have been rumors that the Nokia 9 will be arriving late this year or early 2018. But it just seems logical that this upcoming flagship from HMD Global will ride on the current trends of flagship devices. For instance, there are rumors that it will have an edge-to-edge bezel-less display, probably sporting the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio or something similar.

The latest rumor is that the Nokia 9 will ditch the headphone jack. Now the smartphone industry is still basically divided on this issue – some have ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, but other manufacturers are being lauded for keeping it. That said, it seems that Nokia will side with the progressives on this one.

If the Nokia 9 will ditch the headphone jack, expect a sleek and slim device – as the lack of a headphone jack will allow HMD to design this new phone with less thickness and girth. You should also expect that a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle will be standard on every box of Nokia 9, if these rumors are indeed true.

VIA: Nokia Power User