We spotted the specs and live shots of the Nokia 9 yesterday and thought that the phone could be a more high-end offering. Based on the list of specs provided, the phone will be premium and can very well rival the latest top phones today like the Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi 6, and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. We’ve got some confirmation about the Snapdragon 835 as the phone was spotted with the chipset and listed on Geekbench 3.

With the Geekbench results, we have an idea how the phone will perform. The numbers aren’t final and can still change once the phone is released in the market but they are already good. The phone is referenced as the ‘HMD Global TA-1004’ which clearly is a product from the company that now owns the Nokia brand.

The Nokia 9 scores the highest in the list and trailing behind are the Xiaomi MI 6 and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium devices. This benchmark score also tells us it will have 4GB RAM and already runs Android 7.1 out of the box. On the multi-core test, the three Snapdragon 835-powered phones are followed by the Huawei Mate 9 (Kirin 960), Galaxy S8 (S835), Galaxy S8+ (S835), and the iPhone 7 Plus powered by the Apple A10.

VIA: GSMArena