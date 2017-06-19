While people are still awaiting the arrival of the true Nokia flagship this year, there is no shortage of news and leaks about the Nokia 9. There was a benchmark analysis that put specs of the upcoming flagship with 4GB RAM, but a leaked letter to the FCC has sparked rumors that HMD Global is actually scrapping the 4GB variant and choosing to go with higher RAM models.

The earlier leaks of Nokia 9 specs pertain to the internal model number Nokia TA-1004. Now we’re hearing of an FCC filing by HMD (image below) that states the test results for the TA-1004 are also representative and applicable for the new model number TA-1012. Pundits are saying it is quite possible that HMD had killed off the 4GB version (TA-1004).

Now, there have been leaks and rumors that the Nokia 9 could arrive with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The higher model number could point to this possibility. The upcoming Nokia flagship is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, and will probably have either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Lastly, there have also been rumors of HMD ordering 2K resolution displays for mobile devices, both in 5.3 and 5.7-inch variants. We can only wait to see which ones will make it to the final devices.

VIA: AusDroid