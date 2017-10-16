The Nokia 8 is the Finnish phone brand’s first flagship Android phone. It recently passed the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Durability Test and got FCC approval for its 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It’s also getting Android 8.0 Oreo soon as it’s almost ready. We’re just excited that it’s coming to the United States following Australia and Germany but unfortunately, we learned it’s no longer coming to the US.

We said before it won’t be ready for the US and China so this new information is not really surprising. We saw the phone on the US website but the decision was changed. We have no idea why but perhaps the Nokia 8 will be replaced by the Nokia 9. The latter is almost ready having been leaked in images and a 360-degree video. It was also sighted on the FCC. There was a 4GB RAM variant before but it’s reportedly canceled in favor of the 6GB and 8GB RAM models.

If you may remember, this phone also showed up on AnTuTu with 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor. So far, we know the phone will have that bezel-less edge-to-edge 3D glass display, 128GB ROM, 6GB or 8GB RAM, rear fingerprint scanner, and Iris scanner. Let’s wait and see for Nokia’s final decision.

VIA: NPU