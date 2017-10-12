There is a Nokia 9. We’re almost certain HMD Global will introduce the next Android-powered Nokia smartphone. It’s only a matter of time since we’ve been hearing about it as early as April. We already heard it may feature an iris scanner and OZO spatial audio. Pricing and possible availability have been uncovered as well. We even saw some live shots while specs have been sighted on Geekbench and AnTuTu.

Much has been said about this Nokia 9. We mentioned that the 4GB variant was reportedly canceled in favor of the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM versions. And now coming after the Nokia 8, this Nokia 9 could be more powerful. The Nokia 8 is the brand’s first flagship phone but it’s not premium enough to take on the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the LG G6.

The Nokia 9 is expected to be the next flagship with better specs. OnLeaks has recently shared 3D renders and a video of the upcoming Nokia 9. Rumored specs are as follows: 5.5-inch AMOLED panel, Quad HD resolution, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, dual-lens camera setup, OZO audio, several mics for active noise cancellation, and a fingerprint sensor. Dimensions could be around 40.9mm x 72.9mm x 7.5mm (l x w x h).

Check out the image renders:

Watch the 360-degree video below:

VIA: OnLeaks, VERSUS