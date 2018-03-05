HMD Global’s Nokia brand is set to introduce another flagship smartphone apart from the Nokia 8 Sirocco that was recently announced. There’s also the Nokia 8 Pro that will be equipped by a Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone is said to be released sometime in August. There’s also the Nokia 9 2018 model that is believed to be the ultimate flagship from Nokia this year. It will come complete with a high-specced camera, innovative features, and an impressive but familiar design. Rumor has it the camera will be more powerful than the Penta-Lens camera found on the Nokia 8 Pro.

The phone is also believed to house an in-display fingerprint sensor much like the Vivo X20 Plus UD. The display may also be larger at 5.7-inches, will be more expensive, and definitely, will come with more powerful specs. We can only confirm the Snapdragon 845 chipset and possibly a September 2018 arrival.

If you may remember, the Nokia 9 was sighted during the Nokia 8 launch. Here are the possible features as per previous rumors and leaks: 18:9 aspect ratio, 18:9 aspect ratio on a 5.5-inch screen, vertical dual 13MP rear cameras, 5MP front-facing selfie cam, rear fingerprint sensor, glass back, 128GB onboard storage, and a 3250mAh battery.

VIA: Nokia Power User