The Android 9 Pie has been served. This means more OEMs are going to start working to serve their mobile devices those pie slices. So far, we already know the Google Pixel phones and the Essential Phone already have the Android 9. The likes of Nokia, HTC, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO have announced related good news. Even Sony is rolling out Android Pie and has started to allow Xperia phone owners to build AOSP for the new Android version.

This also means Go Edition of Android Pie should be available soon. And true enough, Google has just announced Android 9 Pie (Go edition) complete with new features. This version of the Pie is made to deliver a smoother and faster experience for entry-level and new smartphone users.

There were Android Oreo Go Edition phones made available during the last quarter. The number is limited but has since grown to 200 devices across over 120 countries. Most of these are emerging markets like India, Brazil, Nigeria, and South Africa but Android Go phones are also available in the United States.

The Android developers have also worked on Android Go-optimized apps like Files Go, YouTube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, and Google Maps Go.

Android Go edition phones only have mid-range to low specs. They only have as little as 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, and HD or VGA display or be as affordable as $30. Some Android Go phones that have hit the market are those from Micromax, Intex, Lava, and Karbonn.

The following are other Android Go devices we know: Alcatel 1X, Nokia 1, ZTE Tempo Go, Huawei Y5 Lite (2018), ASUS Zenfone Live L1, BLU C6, and the BLU GRAND M3.

Listed below are the latest Android 9 Pie (Go edition) phones:

• Starlight Star Plus – $70

• Nokia N1 – $67

• Blackview A20 – $64

• Lava Z50 – $64

• Micromax Bharat Go – $64

• Itel Smart 2 – $61

• Doogee X50 – $60

• Symphony V96 – $58

• Cherry Mobile Omega Lite 4 – $57

• Advan s50 – $49

• Mobicell Astro – $30

The Pie (Go edition) adds new features and improvements such as an additional 500MB storage, security features like verified boot, an accessible dashboard for tracking and monitoring data consumption, and faster device boot times.

