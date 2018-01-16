More Android Go phones are coming our way. They will be even more affordable at only $30. This is according to Micromax who just announced the company will be launching its first Android Go device. The brand isn’t a stranger to the low-cost category. We’ve seen a number of affordable devices already from the India vendor including the Micromax Canvas Infinity, Canvas Tab 4G, Yu Yureka Note phablet, Canvas 6, and Canvas Pro 6.

Micromax is launching an Android Go phone with low but working specs. We’ll get to see the actual product later this January. The device is called this early as ‘Bharat Go‘ under Micromax’s Bharat line and it will be the first ever Android Go-powered phone by Micromax to be launched in the country considered as an emerging market.

The sub $50 price makes sense because that is an affordable price point. Just don’t expect the Android phone to be fast and powerful because it’s really a budget device.

Not much details are available but we’re assuming it will have the basic 8GB onboard storage, 512MB or 1GB RAM, and Qualcomm or MediaTek processor. This upcoming Bharat Go phone is just the first but we can expect more will be offered by Micromax and other Indian phone makers in the coming months as Google continues to push for the Android Go line.

VIA: Android Central