The Android Oreo Go Edition was developed for low-specced and budget-friendly phones mainly for the emerging and developing markets. The Android version doesn’t need high requirements as it is very light. To further advance this operating system, Google has teamed up with a number of phone vendors India with the intention of coming up and launching affordable Android smartphones in the country.

Google has inked deals with several companies like Micromax, Lava, Intex, and Karbonn. Hopefully, the Indian market will see more Android Oreo Go options with a starting price of Rs 2,000 which is about $31. It won’t be the cheapest Android phone we know because Walmart launched a ten dollar Android phone over two years ago but the upcoming Micromax smartphone is definitely cheap.

Sources say the thirty-dollar Android phone will be ready this January in time for Republic Day. Early 2018 will be all about Indian vendors releasing their own Android Oreo (Go edition) phones that have the basic Android features from the search app to Google Maps, Gmail, Google Assistant, and YouTube.

We’re not surprised Android Oreo Go edition phones will be widely available in India. The country is a big market for phones but about fifty percent of those sold are priced below Rs 2,000 range. Many brands choose to launch in India because like China, it is an emerging market.

Low-budget phones are low-specced but thanks to Oreo Go, it is now possible to launch really affordable Android phones. There are numerous budget-friendly phones being sold in the market already but a $30 Android-powered device is something. These feature phones are high in demand in India.

If you may remember, Google launched Android One back in 2014. India was also the first market but unfortunately, sales were low. Google tried to relaunch it but to no avail. The tech giant then decided to go with Android Go.

Expect to hear related announcements from Google or those Indian vendors anytime this month.

