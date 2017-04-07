Android Wear 2.0 has been out since middle of last year. Well, that one was only the Developer Preview but the public release happened only last February. OEMs were quick to roll out OTA updates and the new OS version has given most of these smartwatches more exciting functions and useful features. We’re expecting that unlike last year when smartwatch sales were declining, smartwatch sales will improve. For one, TAG Heuer has reportedly exceeded sales expectations of the Connected Smartwatch.

Before year 2016 ended, Google released a list of smartwatches that would get the Android Wear 2.0 update namely those from Asus, Huawei, Michael Kors, Fossil, Nixon, Casio, Polar, LG, and Motorola. We’ve featured a few already but here is a new list of smartwatches that have received the important update or are pre-installed with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box:

• ASUS Zenwatch 3 and ZenWatch 2

• Verizon Wear24 LTE

• Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

• Casio Pro Trek Smart

• Moto 360 2nd Gen

• Moto 360 For Women

• Moto 360 Sport

• Fossil Q Founder

• Fossil Q Marshal

• Fossil Q Wanderer

• Guess Connect

• Huawei Watch

• Huawei Watch Ladies

• LG G Watch R

• LG Watch Urbane 1st Gen

• LG Watch Urbane 2ND Gen LTE

• LG Watch Sport

• Movado Connect smartwatch

• Polar M600

• TAG Heuer Connected Smartwatch

• Michael Cors Access Dylan

• Michael Cors Access Bradshaw

• New Balance RunIQ

• Nixon Mission

You should be receiving the Android Wear 2.0 update over-the-air anytime soon.

SOURCE: Android Wear