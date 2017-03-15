There is no official announcement from Fossil regarding this, but the official Twitter account’s responses to inquiries is probably the next best, most official thing right? If you look at their responses to people asking when Android Wear 2.0 will be rolling out, then you’ll see that they’re saying the major update has already started arriving at some of the devices and they’re targeting for all Fossil smartwatches to be updated by the end of March.

Some smartwatch users have been constantly asking their OEMs as to when the Android Wear 2.0 update will finally roll out, since it’s been several weeks since Google officially announced it. We should have gotten used to slow rollouts by now, but people are still sometimes impatient. Fossil in particular has been pretty patient in answering these inquiries on Twitter, and based on this, we’ve learned that they have already started pushing updates to the smartwatches and that March 15 is when they expect the rollout to pick up. By the end of March, all devices should have received the update already.

All of the Fossil smartwatches that are on the Android Wear platform, including the Q Wander, Q Marshal, Q Founder 2.0, and even the original Q Founder, will be getting the update. This means they will be able to enjoy Android Pay on their wearable (if it has NFC), Google Assistant to help them with their inquiries, Play Store access to install apps directly, and customized watch faces to make it more fun.

So if you have Fossil Android Wear smartwatches, then better watch out for the update coming today or in the next few days. Well, if it doesn’t, just blame Fossil’s Twitter account.

VIA: Android Police