Android Wear 2.0 is coming to more smartwatches this quarter. We’ve been anticipating for this good news and Google confirmed that several wearable devices are now powered by the latest platform version. It rolled out in six watches earlier this month just after a few days Tag Heuer Connected, Casio Smart Outdoor, and the Fossil Q Founder did. As for LG, we’ve heard about the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport will be arriving with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. For the older LG wearables, the update is also ready.

The LG G Watch R, Watch Urbane 2nd Edition, and the original Watch Urbane are almost ready for the newest smartwatch OS that will give them major enhancements and new features including the ability to run standalone apps. This means the watches will no longer need a partner phone so most apps can run or be downloaded directly on the wrist watch.

The Watch Urbane 2nd Edition will receive Android Wear 2.0 next month while the LG G Watch R and LG Watch Urbane are the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches. It’s been ready since the first week of April so if you own any of the LG smartwatch, expect to receive the OTA update anytime soon.

The LG smartwatches powered by Android Wear 2.0 will have the app store pre-installed so you can directly download the apps available. Expect the built-in Google Assistant, enhanced messaging, and better user interface on your LG wearables. Of the three models, only the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition will support Android Pay because it’s the only one that comes with NFC.

SOURCE: LG Newsroom