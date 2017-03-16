Now that Android Wear 2.0 has started to roll out, we can expect tech companies and watch makers to release the software update to their wearables. This new version brings a number of standalone apps and features to a supported smartwatch. Some OEMs such as Huawei and ASUS have already announced their timeline of rollout. The latest models like the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, Wear24 LTE, and LG Watch Sport will arrive with Android Wear 2.0.

Some apps are also being updated now to Android Wear 2.0 like AccuWeather, Foursquare City Giude, Uber, Pulse SMS, and Telegram. Today, Fossil is joining the bandwagon by bringing Android Wear 2.0 to Fossil smartwtaches.

We mentioned this yesterday and as promised, this big update to the wearable OS will bring more third-party apps, user-friendly notifications and messaging, and customizable dials to the Fossil Q Marshal, Q Founder 2.0, and Q Wander. Google Assistant will also be added so the smartwatch becomes even smarter..

For the health and fitness enthusiasts, Android Wear 2.0 brings Google Fit for an enhanced workout experience. You can track your walks, runs, strength training, and bike rides among others. Measure your distance, calories, and pace. You can also stream music while working out.

Navigation experiece is more user-friendly now. You may notice the new design, darker user interface, and easier way to respond to messages. With Android Wear 2.0, you can customize your watch face, make app shortcuts, and keep track of your fitness goals. Feel free to access the on-watch Google Play Store for more information.