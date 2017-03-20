The Guess brand isn’t new to the smartwatch market as they have previously released wearables in partnership with Martian, even before it was usual for traditional watchmakers to go into the connected device business. The early generation of devices were not that elegant though, as you would expect from a “classy” brand like Guess. But the newest smartwatch that they will be releasing will not only have that “classically styled” elegance, but will also be running on the latest version of the platform, Android Wear 2.0.

There aren’t many details yet available for the new generation of Guess Connect. but what we have learned is that there will be eight styles, five for men and three for women. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100. Given that a lot of the new Android Wear smartwatches announced recently mostly have the same specs, this one will probably have that too, like 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, plus NFC connectivity and a built-in mic of sorts.

Smartwatch owners have been waiting for Android Wear 2.0 for what seems like forever, but it finally started rolling out last month. If you get the update, you will be able to download apps directly to your wearable since it has Google Play Store installed. You also get new interactive watchfaces, integrated Google Assistant, and Android Pay for those that have NFC.

The new Guess Connect will be coming out this Fall, although there is no specific date yet. It will join the long line of traditional watchmakers that have connected devices, so let’s see how this one will stand out.

VIA: Engadget