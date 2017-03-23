Casio is more than just a watch company. It has ventured into the smartphone game back in 2012 and then joined the smartwatch market in 2016 with the WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch as the first ever smartwatch offering. It also announced a Communication App and a new outdoor smartwatch with GPS earlier this year. Adding to its short lineup of products, Casio is introducing a Limited Edition Android Wear 2.0 watch.

The Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20S is mainly the WSD-F20 but with a more attractive and luxurious design. We can expect this to be shown off at the Baselworld 2017 which opened in Switzerland today.

The new Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20S now comes with a black and blue design. The watch display is made of a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal while the buttons, screws, and buckle hardware are ion plated. Watch band has a semi-gloss finish. The result is an overall upgrade in the look and feel.

The limited edition Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20S already runs Android Wear 2.0 so it comes with more powerful features. It can also now run standalone apps and you can directly download apps right from the smartwatch. Casio will sell only 500 units of the watch packaged in a special case with a triangular lid.

Other than the changes in the design and colors, the specs and features are the same: 1.32-inch dual layer LCD, 320 x 300 touchscreen display, monochrome mode, and low-power GPS. No information on pricing and availability yet but the WSD-F20 is sold for USD $500 so this one should be slightly more expensive but nothing over a thousand bucks.

VIA: Wearable