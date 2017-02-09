Now that Google has officially launched Android Wear 2.0 and LG introduced the Watch Sport and Watch Style, you’re probably wondering what other smartwatches will be able to run the same features and services. We know those with 4G LTE connectivity can have access to a network so they can receive-send messages, as well as, be able to make-receive calls.

We listed earlier what wearables will receive Android Wear 2.0 soon. There are over a dozen but we can expect more will enter the market. We already know the LG Watch Sport will be ready from Verizon, Best Buy, and AT&T. We just heard about the Wear24 smartwatch and we’re more curious to know about this one because it is exclusive and available only from Verizon.

We’re familiar with the LG Watch Sport. Smartwatch allows you to contact and text friends, tap-to-pay with Android Pay, get healthy with Google Fit 2.0, and stream songs via Google Play Music. It comes with a rotating crown that lets you navigate the menus just by turning it.

The Wear24 also offers the same features and functions. We don’t have much information on the specs but it runs Android Wear 2.0, therefore, it’s also capable of watch face customization, Android Pay, water-resistance, and of course, 4G LTE connectivity.

At this point, Verizon is the first to bring reliable connection. The smartwatches make use of your smartphone number so calls and SMS are always sent to both devices. No need to carry your phone with you especially of you’re going out for a quick run. It’s also okay now to “forget” your phone because of the said feature.

You can pre-order for the LG Watch Sport beginning tomorrow, February 10, only at Verizon. It costs $329.99 with activation for 2-years. The Wear24 smartwatch also requires a 2-year activation aside from the $299.99 upfront price.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: Verizon