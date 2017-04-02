When Google announced that Android Wear 2.0 was finally rolling out to specific smartwatches, people were pretty happy until they realized they were only referring to just 3 devices. Then they had to make another announcement just on Friday that they were delaying the release of the update to the rest of the wearables since they discovered a bug. But now it looks like the game is back on as six more smartwatches have started receiving the update as well.

This time around, the devices receiving the Android Wear 2.0 update are: Polar M600, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Nixon Mission, Michael Cors Access Dylan, and Michael Cors Access Bradshaw. The first three that were already updated from last week are: the Fossil Q Founder, TAG Heuer Connected, and Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10. This means there are 10 more smartwatches to go since Google previously announced that 19 devices will be able to receive the update.

They did not specify what the bug was that forced a couple of days delay for the rollout, but it must have not been a major one since the update seems to be doing just fine now. The long delay for the arrival of Android Wear 2.0 has been attributed to a lot of factors, which includes the approval process for each of the OEMs. But we’ve already gotten used to the long waiting period for major updates from Android so this isn’t really new.

If your smartwatch isn’t in the list of the 19 that will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0, then you might want to consider getting a new device if you really want what this update brings. But if not and your smartwatch is still functioning properly, then no need to do so.

VIA: SlashGear