The online-only Galaxy Unpacked event will happen as scheduled. We’re saying this because an event set to happen virtually has no more reason to be delayed. We’ve been hearing about this for weeks so we’re assuming Samsung will keep its promise. Several sources have been saying the Unpacked event will happen on August 5. The tech event is where the South Korean tech giant will unveil its latest products. We can be certain about the Galaxy Note 20 series with its three variants. There’s also the Galaxy Fold 2 which is Samsung’s second foldable phone offering for the year 2020.

At the online Samsung Unpacked event, the company is also believed to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s mainly the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip introduced earlier this year together with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

The mobile devices are also said to launch in the market on August 20. We’re assuming they will be out first in key markets like South Korea and the United States. A delay in market release is also not expected since we heard Samsung would and could release the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 right on schedule.

Plenty of related details are being shared online. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not have S Pen stylus input. It will still use the Ultra-Thin Glass.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may use Seamless Display technology. Camera specs of the Note 20 series have also been leaked. We also heard about the copper Galaxy Note 20 and the periscope camera and 4500mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 20+.

We’re also expecting that mirrored design, the 100X zoom function being dropped, as well as, the 16GB of RAM and a bigger fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ displays will be different from each other.