Another day of learning about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. Samsung’s next premium flagship smartphone isn’t due until August. That’s about three months from now on but the rumor mill has been busy. As early as March, we learned the phone is already in the works. It is said to come with 5G and 128GB base memory. The phone is also said to ship with a 4000 mAh battery. It will no longer use a ToF sensor while a 4G model will also be introduced.

A regular and a Plus variant will arrive but a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is not happening. We already noted the Galaxy Note 2 and Note 20+ displays will be different from each other. The phone is also said to have a bigger fingerprint reader and will use 16GB of RAM.

A few days ago, design renders, camera details, and a 360-degree video were leaked. Some specs were also made public and we know a 5G version will be out. Another set of image renders have surfaced online. Our source? Pigtou and xleaks7. It’s another collaboration that presents the possible look of the phone. We can’t confirm all specs and features but several details are being shared.

The latest images of the Galaxy Note 20 are the closest to the real thing (until a new set comes along). This version measures 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm—slightly thicker than the Galaxy Note 10 series. It’s bigger and actually close to the size of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

If the Galaxy Note 20 is almost the same size as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, then we can imagine an even bigger Galaxy Note 20 Plus. The volume controls and home button are now placed on the right instead of the left edge.

The S-Pen’s location is now on the other side. The USB Type-C port is placed on the middle bottom edge. The SIM card tray is on the top edge. Looking at the rear camera module, it will remind you of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It measures some 38.1 mm long and 21.9 mm wide.

The screen is 6.7-inches with very small bezels all over. A punch hole for the selfie camera is present. Don’t expect an under-screen camera yet on the Galaxy Note 20.