Samsung can’t stop details from leaking. We don’t think the South Korean tech giant will still try to conceal the information because it can be considered as free marketing. The next premium flagship offering from the top OEM is the Galaxy S21 series which will come in three variants. There will be the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As early as May, some specs were leaked including a 150MP lens and a cheaper Chinese OLED display.

Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a couple of images of what are believed to be Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 U. These are merely models that may be used for different purposes like for making a protective phone case. We see three silicone edge covers in white, blue, and red.

One of the phones shows the camera module’s location on the top left portion of the rear. It is a rectangular shape which may remind you of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra protective phone case leaked earlier.

Much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy S21. It may use a Seamless Display technology. One camera could use a 108MP ISOCELL sensor. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to come with S Pen support before the Galaxy Note 21 and upgraded batteries like a 5000mAh on the Ultra model.

The series may not use an under-display camera yet. We can also look forward to a flatter isplay and rear. The upcoming Galaxy S21 may not have earphones but may come with earbuds. We can also look forward to the HM3 sensor, 2K display with 120Hz, and narrow chin and bezels.