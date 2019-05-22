Samsung may be prepping for the Galaxy Note 10 as its next premium flagship but the South Korean tech giant still has the Galaxy S10 series to market. The 5G variant has been added already and it’s expected to make waves because of the fast mobile Internet connectivity and the improved camera performance. We don’t have the latest numbers but we know the S10 phones are selling although not as popular as previous models. Even in its home country, Galaxy S10 1st day sales were not as impressive as its predecessors.

A new color for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ is coming soon. Master Leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has shared photos of the red version of the Galaxy S10 and S10+. It’s officially called ‘Cardinal Red’.

The fiery red tells us Samsung is ready to “fire up” mobile experiences. It’s not exactly a perfect phone but the S10 line can be considered as one of the best. A Galaxy S10 teardown revealed it is hard to fix. Screens can be repaired but may cost a lot.

Some issues and problems have been noted including the burnt Galaxy S10 5G said to have been caused by an external impact and the 5G variant not switching to 4G LTE in South Korea. The Galaxy S10’s fingerprint scanner was even tricked with a 3D print copy and the blinking white pixel.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has also been the subject of several good reports including the addition of a 25W fast charger, landscape Always On Display, durability tests, optional virtual bezel to hide the camera cutout, and addition of Vision, Routines, Voice, and Key Customization via Bixby.

We learned Samsung Galaxy S10 screens can be repaired but will cost a lot. If you’re not so happy with the mobile experience, a complete One UI Project can further improve it. Another software update has improved fingerprint recognition. For some lucky Galaxy S10 owners, their units came with premium YouTube Music and Spotify.