The official release date of the new variant of Samsung’s flagship line is imminent (well at least in South Korea) and so fans of the OEM are curious about what is different with the Galaxy S10 5G. It seems that the more expensive variant will be coming with a brand new 25W fast charger which should make it easier to juice up when you need to. This is the only difference from the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10E, at least when it comes to accessories.

The now one-month old devices shipped with a 15W Fast charger which was already relatively fast in itself but now the Galaxy S10 5G will take it a notch higher. Probably one of the reasons why it will have a 25W fast charger is that it has a pretty big 4500 mAh battery and that it will probably consume more power quickly since it will have 5G connectivity (well when we finally have real 5G).

Accessory wise, this is the only thing that’s different from the 5G model. The others are similar with the previously released Galaxy S10 devices, including the AKG USB-C in-ear headset and the USB-B to USB-C adaptor. But when it comes to specs, there are other differences, aside from the aforementioned 4500 mAh battery. It has a bigger 6.7-inch screen and will have an additional camera sensor.

It will be powered by an Exynos 9820 Octa processor and will have two models in terms of storage capacity. The 256GB one will reportedly be priced at $1,220 while the bigger 512GB model will of course be more expensive at $1,350. These are pretty steep prices for what is already an expensive flagship line. But if you want to have one of the first 5G phones in the market and you have the budget, then you will probably go for this.

The Galaxy S10 5G will launch in South Korea anytime now while in the US, you’ll have to wait a month later as the launch is supposedly May 16. It will then be followed by releases in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK although no date has been announced yet.

VIA: SAM Mobile