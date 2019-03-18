Samsung surprised the mobile industry last year by introducing a new UI. Not that the tech giant needs a new one but One UI was launched with Android 9 Pie with the goal of making navigation easier and more convenient on the Galaxy S10 and other similar phones. The point of One UI is improved efficiency since phone displays are getting bigger. Large screens are welcome but to be honest, they can be challenging to navigate especially with one hand.

One UI’s arrival alongside Android Pie is just perfect because of the several enhancements and the possibility of custom UX on most Samsung phones. This delivers improved usage of a Galaxy smartphone with only one hand.

One UI follows the Touchwiz and Samsung Experience. We’re hoping Samsung will keep One UI as a name and platform because it’s been introducing changes often that consumers can get confused.

Other major advantages of the One UI include a system-wide dark theme. Interestingly, it can still be improved by adding mods.

By mods, we mean Substratum overlays to add to the UI plus icon packs for a more customizable look aka Complete One UI Project. Expect to see the following: bottom App Menu for Recent, one-hadn usage in folder view, Search bar at the bottom, and more rows in quick settings.

Let’s take a look at the updated features of the One UI: Dark Package Installer, Dark Samsung Note, Dark lockscreen notifications, Dark Recent Apps menu, and Night Mode for Theme Store and Galaxy Store. Some parts have been removed: bottom black bar in keyboard when using Gesture Navigation and multi sim panel.

Close All button in Recents and Smart Capture buttons have been repositioned to the bottom.

VIA: XDA Developers