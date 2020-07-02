In about a month, we will get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series phones. It’s going to happen. There won’t be a live Galaxy Unpacked event for this second half of 2020 but we’re expecting Samsung will make the official announcement. The Note series will probably present three new phones: the regular Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Much has been said about the new phone series. It’s only a matter of time before the official announcement is made but we can expect more information and images will still be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last week, a Samsung Galaxy Note20+ case surfaced online showing the possible design. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs were leaked including a new camera function. The Galaxy Note 20 may only have a 60Hz refresh rate which would be disappointing if true.

The phone series may also come with a rounded rectangle shape and a flatter display. We can also look forward to a Seamless Display tech. The devices may be bigger in size. The Plus variant is also said to get a copper option.

Today, we’re learning from XDA dev Max Winebach (@MaxWinebach) that there will be a Mystic Bronze version of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Two important details: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a Mystic Bronze color option. The information was from a page accidentally posted on Samsung’s Russian website.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks every ince a premium flagship device. We’re assuming the build is metal. The camera module still protrudes with four cameras plus an LED flash. There seems to be a power button and volume rocker on the right. This means the stylus will be on the left.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is also said to come with a periscope camera and a 4500mAh battery. The series may come with a mirrored design and sans the 100X zoom function. The 108MP camera on the Note+ can also be expected plus the 16GB of RAM and a bigger fingerprint reader.