The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be unveiled with another variant–the Galaxy Note 20+. Another rumor has it a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will still be introduced. We’re certain the Galaxy Note series will have another entry as Samsung keeps its tradition of announcing another premium flagship for the second half of the year. The global pandemic situation may have affected businesses but Samsung is doing some adjustments like improve on its marketing strategy for the rest of the year.

Here’s the latest information we have on the Galaxy Note 20, particularly, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus version. The images we have here are said to be the case for the Galaxy Note 20+. There is still no official confirmation so we’re taking things with a pinch of salt.

The photos were shared by Ice Universe, telling us earlier details could be true. For one, we can see the design is a bit angular now. It somehow reminds us of the Xperia phones.

The Galaxy Note 20+ phone case shows five holes on the rear part. It can be assumed they are for the quad cameras and flash. The fourth cam could still be a 3D ToF sensor.

The bottom part of the case has four holes. We’re looking at holes for the S Pen, mic, loudspeaker, and a connector or charging port. The mirrored design can be proven by the new location of the S Pen–from right to left. We’re not sure where the power button and volume rocker are located.

We’re looking forward to the Galaxy Unpacked event happening in August. We’ll know if everything we know about the series is true: new cam function, only 60Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy Note 20, a flatter display, Seamless Display tech,, periscope cam, and that 4500mAh battery among others.