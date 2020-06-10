The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is highly anticipated. It will probably roll out in three variants namely the regular Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. They will also arrive with the Galaxy Fold 2. Numerous details are being leaked on the web the past few months. We’ve gathered a lot of information already including the Galaxy Note 20 using a Seamless Display tech, the Note 20+ will be bigger, and the possibility of a copper color option. The Plus variant is also said to come with a 4500mAh battery and a periscope camera.

New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders surfaced with a mirrored design a few weeks ago. It may drop the 100X zoom function while the Galaxy Note 20+ may come with a 108MP camera and a 4500mAh battery. We can also look forward to that 16GB of RAM and a bigger fingerprint reader.

The displays of the two variants will be different from each other. The Galaxy Note 20 phone may also no longer use ToF. A 4G variant may also be available for other markets.

The latest info we have is from Ice Universe again. Our Chinese source has shared that the Galaxy Note 20 will be equipped with a pure flat screen. It won’t be a micro-curved surface.

This is something we’ve heard before but never happened. This year, it may all change but the punch-hole may be the size same as the Galaxy S20. Let’s wait and see in the next few weeks as more related information will be leaked or teased.