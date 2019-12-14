Don’t think Samsung has forgotten about your Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20. The South Korean tech giant has just released the Android 10 update for the Galaxy M phones. This one comes early because the schedule we shared with you listed the M20 and M30 under January. This particular update is actually special because it’s already the stable version. It’s more than surprising because everyone is expecting the Galaxy Note 10 to get it first. These mid-rangers are getting the stable version when they haven’t gone through the beta program–impressive.

The Android 10 update is out in India as firmware M305FDDU3CSL4. Your M30 must have at least 1.3GB (1293MB) of free storage to download and install the new build. The Galaxy M20 needs a bigger storage of 2.1GB (2022 MB) for the firmware M205FDDU3CSL4 to fit.

The Android 10 updates for the two already come with the latest December security patch. Note the updates are already stable but there may still be bugs and errors that need fixing. They may be stable but still not perfect and that’s normal.

The next smartphone from Samsung that will receive the Android 10 stable version is the Galaxy Note 10. The beta version has rolled out last month so the stable build should be ready anytime soon or just about before year-end.

Android 10 updates are rolling out left and right. We’ve shared with you a few including Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 that includes a Biometric API, Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5, Samsung Galaxy S10, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, and OnePlus 6/6T. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and the LG G8 (and more LG phones) will receive the Android 10 update soon. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 Android 10 BETA program is ongoing. The Motorola One Power and Nokia 9 PureView also received Android 10, as well as, the ASUS Zenfone 6. As for Huawei, we only know about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.