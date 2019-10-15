LG isn’t exactly doing well when it comes to the mobile business but it’s not giving up. We don’t think it ever will just yet. It’s actually still busy coming up with new phones like that LG Dual Screen phone that launched at the IFA 2019. It’s also tinkering on foldable phone designs although we don’t think it will become a reality. To update the phones in its current lineup, LG is announcing the LG OS Preview Program that will allow LG phone owners to experience Android 10.

The LG OS Preview Program will begin with the LG G8 ThinQ. The LG V50 ThinQ will follow next month. These phones are set to receive the major Android 10 features including Full Gesture Navigation. This particular feature lets anyone move home and then switch apps just by pushing the display upward or on to the side.

Android 10 also brings strengthened security. Permissions are reset for individudal apps—-to be sure. The latest Android version also delivers a UI update. For LG phones, it will show a more simple operation structure, menu tabs and pop-ups from the bottom of the display, plus a more intuitive car type menu.

The said UI was applied to the LG V50S ThinQ earlier and they will soon be implemented on other LG phones like the LG V50 ThinQ and LG G8 ThinQ. If you currently own an LG phone, you can get Android 10 by going to the Quick Help app. Apply there and you will receive the update via OTA (over-the-air).

Feel free to share your experiences and feedback on the Quick Help app bulletin as they will help LG Mobile in fixing stuff. LG is expected to roll out the public version before the end of the year.