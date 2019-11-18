The OnePlus 6 series is getting the much-awaited OS update. Earlier this month, the OxygenOS 10.0 for OnePlus 6 and 6T were out then pulled out due to a bug. We mentioned the two would be getting it as the OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 was being developed. Last week, it was reported Android 10 update for the mentioned phones started rolling out without any special announcement. OnePlus usually makes a big announcement but it was quiet this time around.

As expected, the OxygenOS 10 Android 10 update is already the stable version. This means it already includes the “Contextual display” ambient display and Game Space feature. The changelog lists the phone’s system will be upgraded to Android 10. Both phones will also receive a brand new UI design.

Location permissions for privacy will be enhanced. There is a new customization feature under Settings that will allow icon shapes to be selected and displayed in the Quick Settings. Expect general improvements and bug fixes.

When it comes to Full-Screen Gestures, the Android 10 update brings inward swipes from the left or right edge of the display to go back. There is also a new bottom navigation bar that will allow switching from left/right for recent apps.

The new Game Space feature brings your fave games in one place. This way, access is easier and gaming experience will be better. As for the Contextual display, it can show intelligent information based on specific data you want to see like times, events, and locations for the Ambient Display (Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Smart Display). Last but not least, blocking spam by keywords for Message is possible. Check Messages> Spam> Setting> Blocking settings.

After all the good news, now we’re hearing a word the release may be paused. A new build may be coming with more fixtures to errors. Perhaps this is the reason why the release isn’t announced.