A couple of weeks ago, we shared with you the good news that Sony Xperia phones are going to receive Android 10 updates. A list of all the Xperia devices getting the major OS update has been listed and shared online. They are as follows: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ3, Xperia Ace, Xperia 1, and Sony Xperia 5. The last two models are ready to receive the update. These two Sony flagship models are set to receive build number 55.1.A.0.748 but only with November 2019 Android security patch level.

This Android 10 with the November security patch is still better than getting the OS update later or next year. We’ve been expecting a before year-end release and here it is now. If you own an Xperia 1 or Xperia 5, you may have to wait for a notification or check manually under settings.

There is no information provided on what features and enhancements are available but we can expect the usual Android 10 stuff. There’s probably enhanced multitasking and multi-window support, Live Caption, system-wide dark theme, Smart Reply, 5G support, full gesture navigation mode, better system UI, more control over location data, and stricter restrictions and permissions.

These changes will also be available on other Xperia models we mentioned a while ago once Android 10 is ready for them. The next few months will be really crucial for Sony. Cross your fingers a faster Android 10 rollout will happen.