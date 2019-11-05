The Asus Zenfone 6 was teased very early before its official announcement. It was more than a year ago when prototype images surfaced online but it wasn’t until May 2019 when it was fully launched, ready to “Defy Ordinary”. A special ZenFone 6 Edition 30 was even released in time for the company’s 30th Anniversary. The phone scored decently on DxOMark and was made ready for custom developers and different platforms. The device now has a Google Camera port and has already undergone a Durability Test and has proven to be very robust.

The Zenfone 6 which is ready for about 100,000 flips has some unique design. It already received a June security patch and support for ARCore. It was only made ready for pre-order in the US back in August but the Edition 30 started selling in September.

Just recently, the Asus ZenFone 6 retested on DxoMark with better scores using the new testing protocol. We once noted a Zenfone 6 needed the motherboard changed after a firmware. There have been several reports of reboots, shutdowns, and crashing but the only solution ASUS offered was that it would replace the motherboard for you.

Today, we’ve got word Android 10 update has arrived for the ASUS Zenfone 6. There is no formal and official announcement yet from the Taiwanese tech giant but a redditor has shared a screenshot of his phone.

The ASUS Zenfone 6 Android 10 update is available via OTA. The image above lists the optimazation the device will receive. It will include an upgrade to Android 10 OS, support for the Google Play System update, and fully gestural navigation in the Display setting.

On your device, check Settings> System > System updates > Check for updates to see if the latest version of Android is available. At the moment, there is no way to flash the update manually so you’ll just have to wait for the official OS update.