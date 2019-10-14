Because the Huawei Mate 20 Pro only runs on Android 9, it’s obviously eligible for Android 10 update. There was no question about it happening despite the US trade ban because the Mate 20 Pro still has license from Google. Huawei Mate 20 Pro phones have started receiving the Android 10 version, at least, for those living in the Netherlands. This Android 10 already includes EMUI 10. This major update is highly anticipated because it gives an old phone a new life.

We expected the Huawei P30 Pro would get the Android 10 update first but Huawei surprised us all. Inside the Android 10-powered Huawei Mate 20 Pro are several major changes including a new EMUI 10 skin. You will notice the updated notifications, settings, and the camera app.

The updated Huawei Mate 20 Pro will also show newer animations. Other updates include the September 2019 security update, adjusted permissions, and app access anytime.

If you own a Mate 20 and wish to download the update, make sure you have at least 4.42GB free space. Expect the 10.0.0.136 version to arrive but expect too that rollout will be done in phases.

The update may be released over-the-air (OTA) for most Huawei Mate 20 Pro owners so wait and be patient. A notification will be sent to your phone anytime. If you can’t wait that long, you can always check manually under the settings of your device.