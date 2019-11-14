Finally, after weeks of waiting, the Android 10 beta program for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now available in the United States. The OS update is slowly rolling out to a number of smartphones from different OEMs. When it comes to Samsung, the One UI Beta Program was introduced a month ago. Galaxy Note 10 features were made ready for the Galaxy S10 series while Android 10 support was added to two Good Lock modules. If you live in the United States, you may grab the Android 10 beta program now, install, and wait for the new features and improvements to take effect.

The One UI 2.0 beta program is ready for both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones. Feel free to register for the program if you haven’t on the Samsung Members app. The first beta update will be downloaded first. Check the Software update menu under the device’s Settings app.

Those in the US, Germany, India, and South Korea can now enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 beta program. Note that this is only the beta version. The stable version has yet to become available. If you’re on beta, feel free to send feedback and suggestions to Samsung devs so they can work on them.

Apart from the Galaxy Note 10 series, Android 10 beta will soon be available for the Galaxy Note 9. Android 10 in One UI Beta Program rolled out last month for flagship phones. Expect mid-range and budget phones to receive the same Android 10 update if not before year-end, early in 2020. Budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 may receive Android 10 first ahead of other models.

The Android 10 beta program for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 brings One UI 2.0 and other major improvements and new features like enhanced dark mode. There is also the Smart Lock screen adjusting the color, a cleaner and easy-to-use interface, Digital wellbeing, and Focus mode among others.