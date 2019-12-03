The next Samsung Galaxy phone getting the official and stable version of Android 10 is the Galaxy S10 series. Yesterday, we shared with you the release schedule of One UI 2.0 Android 10 for premium and mid-range Galaxy phones and tablets. Today, here is good news the official Android 10 OS for the flagship S10 is available. First to receive the build is Germany, similar to last year. Other countries should follow soon. The S10 update also includes the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e.

As always, the rollout is incremental. It will be out in Germany first. Other regions will receive the same in the coming days.

Compared to the previous years, more markets are receiving the more stable Galaxy S10 Android 10 update. Aside from Germany, Panama and South Korea. Note that this release is different from what the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going to get.

The Android 10 update is usually sent over-the-air (OTA). Wait for an alert or notification anytime soon. You can also check the Settings section on your phone, proceed to Software, then choose Download updates manually.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 10 with One UI 2.0 update will deliver a number of improvements including a slow-motion video capture for the selfie camera, a dark mode that adjusts images/text/colors, built-in screen recorder, high-contrast theme, Live Transcribe, translation features, and enhanced dictation. One UI 2.0 will also add higher ISO in Pro camera mode and longer exposure, better face recognition, and stricter Wireless PowerShare battery limit.

Check out the One UI 2 update schedule in the UK and India. We’ll be watching for the same information for other countries and regions. Stay tuned.