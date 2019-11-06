The Motorola One Power launched as an Android One phone back in August but soon received a slice of the sweet Android 9 Pie. Android 10 OS (Android Q) isn’t exactly expected this soon but the Lenovo-owned company has started rolling out a closed beta version of the new version of the mobile OS. Since it’s only a beta built, Android 10 for the Motorola One Power is on a limited release but it should be ready for everyone who owns the phone soon.

There is no information when the stable build will be available but it depends on the bugs that may be encountered in the new version. We also know the phone already got the October security patch. Cross your fingers the update won’t be discontinued for whatever or reason.

As with the usual Android 10 updates, the Motorola One Power may receive the following new features and enhancements: strengthened security, UI update, Live Caption, multitasking, multi-window support for foldable devices, Smart Reply in notifications, and Dark Theme. We can also expect full gesture navigation mode, more control over location data, increased protection of location data in network scans, preventing device tracking, blocking unwanted interruptions, Storage encryption, Platform hardening, and improved peer-to-peer and internet connectivity. The camera feature may also receive Dynamic depth for photos, new audio and video codecs, Audio playback capture, Vulkan support, and Native MIDI API.

Aside from the Motorola One Power, Nokia 9 PureView can also receive Android 10. This one can be installed under ADB or in the same way as the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Nokia 7.1 received Android 10.

You can install the Android 10 on Nokia 9 PureView on your own. That is, if you understand coding and know how to. To start, make sure your Nokia 9 has been updated to October security patch. Dial *#*#227#*#* (427F). Install AOP-513A-0-00WW-B01-427F-0-00WW-B01-update.zip with the help of an adb sideload under-recovery. Restart phone and proceed to recovery mode. Instal install AOP-513B-0-00WW-B01-513A-0-00WW-B01-update.zip the reboot smartphone again.