The next smartphone to get the much-awaited Android 10 update is from ASUS. Last month, we noted the ASUS ZenFone 5Z was ready to receive Android 10 while the ZenFone 4 was about to get Android 9 Pie Beta. The final version for the ZenFone 5Z starts rolling out as the ZS620KL_WW_100.04.44.98 build. It was released only yesterday, November 27, so you should be receiving this one anytime soon. An update notice may be received but don’t worry if you haven’t gotten an alert yet. Push is being done by batches to several different serial numbers so expect yours.

You can also check your device manually. Go to Settings> System> System updates. A new firmware should be available. Check this link as well.

The new firmware will upgrade the system to Android 10. It will add support for Google Play system update. A number of features will be removed: Page Marker, Selfie Master, ZeniMoji, Kids Mode, Beauty Live, Easy Mode, AI charging, weather animation setting, WebStorage, Yandex cloud option in File Manager, and Report Location in Safeguard. Support for Twin app for “Arena of Valor, PUBG, Vainglory, and Injustice 2” has also been removed.

Other improvements also include upgraded APN settings (added APN setting of Canada Public Mobile and modified ASUS APN Setting) and Themes and Mobile Manager being moved to Advanced Settings. Note that some third-party apps may not be comfortable with Android 10 at launch. Most of them may need to be updated by their developers.

It is recommended that before updating to Android 10, data are backed up. Downgrading to Android 9 is still possible but may erase data from the storage. This is one major upgrade ASUS ZenFone 5Z owners don’t want to miss.