The next Samsung phones getting the Android 10 One UI 2.0 beta build are the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9. We’ve only been waiting for this. Actually, it started rolling out a few weeks ago but only for a few markets. The United States is getting the same just now for the unlocked variants of the devices. Feel free to register for the beta on the Samsung Members app on your S9 or Note 9. This version includes the December 2019 security patch and firmware G96*U1UEU7ZSL3.

The Android 10 beta firmware has been in development for months but Samsung just started to become aggressive the past few weeks. We just told you Android 10 beta would be arriving soon for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 and now it’s here.

As with most Android updates, this one fixes known issues like slow hotspot speeds and slowdowns due to memory leaks. Device reboots while playing Clash Royale has also been fixed.

Make sure your device has at least 2GB of free storage before you download the new firmware (N960U1UEU3ZSL2). It also includes the new UI 2.0. It comes with a focus series that explains what Android 10 One UI 2.0 is all about.

After this beta version, we can expect the stable build to be released soon. Maybe in a few weeks, that will happen. Make sure you share your feedback so the Samsung developers can consider and fix them for the next release.