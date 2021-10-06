The Pixel 6 launch finally has a date. Google’s next major tech event will be happening on October 19, 2021, 10 AM PT. Earlier today, Google released some new information about different products and services. One of the big reveals is the Pixel Fall Launch where the the Pixel 6, the new Google Phone, will be introduced. We probably know everything there is to know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’ll confirm all the things we know by then and see if the Pixel 6 series’ camera performance has tremendously improved.

Google is almost ready with the Pixel 6. The tech giant has been generous with the teasers. We have seen the final look and even the photo and video samples ahead of launch. We shared with you recently what we know so far.

At the Google tech event scheduled for October 19, we’ll confirm the pricing and color options in Europe: €649 and €899 ($756/ $1,048).

The full-screen with sub-display camera may not happen yet but it could use the same GPU as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Huawei Mate X2.

The protective phone case renders that surfaced gave us an idea about the phones’ sizes. We can also look forward to the Google Tensor chip, 5X ultra tele camera (Pro), and bigger and better camera sensor.

When it comes to pricing, the standard Pixel 6 would be in the upper segment. The Pixel 6 Pro would be expensive. The 33W wired fast-charging support and ultra-wideband (UWB) support can also be expected.