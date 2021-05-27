The Pixel 6 series is being prepped for release later this year. There is no exact launch date or availability yet but we are certain Google will still release new phones this year. The upcoming Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, have been leaked several times. We can expect more details will be shared until the official product announcement in the fall. The most noticeable change is the design although the rendered designs are not final yet.

On the rear, the camera module may look like a bridge. The two-tone design is still there but the new images look more interesting. It’s a rather bold design and something we can’t wait to get into production.

The Pixel phones are said to be powered by Google’s own chipset. It could be the Whitechapel chip or the GS101 silicon as per an AOSP sighting. The source also tells us it will have the same Mali GPU as the Galaxy S21 global variant.

It could be the Mali-G78 GPU. As described, it’s the second GPU IP from ARM already based on the Valhall architecture. It can support up to 24-cores. It’s the same GPU used on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone.

The use of a premium mobile GPU tells us Google is serious with improving the Pixel series. It’s a good start and it a big leap compared to the Pixel 5’s Adreno 620 GPU. With the better GPU and the gaming mode in Android 12, we can anticipate the Pixel 6 will be a powerful gaming phone.