Google’s next-gen phone offering will be the Pixel 6 series. It will include the regular Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro (Pixel 6 XL). With the Pixel 5a 5G already out, Google’s new focus will be on the next flagship smartphones. Several image renders have also been published. The Pixel 6 is said to use the same GPU as the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung Galaxy S21. Both Pixel 6 models have been regular subjects here but expect more information and images will surface in the coming weeks and months.

Just yesterday, we mentioned the Pixel 6 may not arrive with a charger. Its camera sensor will be bigger and better. The Pixel 6 XL (Pro) may feature a 5X ultra tele camera.

Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment and Pixel 6 Pro will expensive. Both phones are expected to run on the new Google Tensor. A few months ago, we also saw phone cases shown off beside a Pixel 4 XL case.

The new Pixel 6 smartphones may also support 33W fast-charging according to a source. There was also a mentioned that the Pixel foldable phone may be delayed.

The phones may not come with a charger out of the box. Not many people may like that but you can always pick a new unit if you don’t have one. And to recap, here are the specs we know so far the Google Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch display, 8GB RAM, 50 MP + 12 MP camera system, 8MP selfie shooter, 4614 mAh Battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

There is no word yet when the official launch or market release will be but we’re looking at Q4. Google usually introduces new Pixel phones every October but last year, they were announced in September.